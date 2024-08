7 Aug. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov did not make it to the finals at the Paris Olympics.

In the semifinal fight, the athlete, who competes in the 67 kg weight class, lost to another Azerbaijani, who represents Ukraine, Parviz Nasibov.

It should be noted that the match ended with a score of 3:3, but the judges gave the victory to the Ukrainian wrestler since he was the last to earn a point.

It is noted that Jafarov will compete for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics tomorrow.