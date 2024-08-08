Gradual increase in coronavirus cases recorded in Russia

8 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A gradual increase in cases of Covid-19 has been recorded in Russia, as Rospotrebnadzor reported a total of 7,900 cases of Covid-19.

" The morbidity rate grew by 28.1% compared to the previous week. Overall, the epidemiological situation regarding cases of Covid-19 in the country is under control," the Rospotrebnadzor press service said.

An increase in cases of acute respiratory infections due to people travelling actively to various Russian regions and foreign countries during the holiday season is traditionally expected by late summer and early autumn.

"An increased number of contacts between people and an active exchange of viruses, including coronavirus, as well as changing weather conditions - all of this has an effect on the growth in morbidity," the statement reads.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, Omicron remains the prevailing strain of coronavirus in Russia. The FLiRT (KS.1) variants making up nearly a third of cases stand out among the circulating strains, and a fifth of cases occurred due to JN.1.16.1 and XBB.