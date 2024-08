8 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel has vowed to eliminate new Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Israeli Army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said.

On Hamas’s Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, who was promoted to leader of the radical group’s politburo after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli Army chief said this political title will not prevent Israel from seeking him out.