U.S. trying to destroy Russia-Armenia ties - Moscow

8 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien's statement that the U.S. is trying to create conditions for a break between Yerevan and Moscow.

The Russian diplomat stressed the West is pushing forward a destructive agenda in the South Caucasus, whose goal is to fragment the region and destroy historical ties with Russia.

"As for O'Brien's unfounded assertions that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia, this is another example of the geopolitical engineering inherent in the Americans - the desire to fabricate in the eyes of the world community the 'reality' that Washington needs, which has nothing to do with what is actually happening," Zakharova said.

She noted that the U.S. statements that Armenia wants to turn away from Russia are unfounded.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed the ties between Moscow and Yerevan that have been formed over centuries will withstand all the tests of strength.