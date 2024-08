8 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The chief commander of the Iranian Army Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that Israel will soon be met with a "strong response" over the assassination of the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Major General Mousavi praised the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new political leader of Hamas, noting that this appointment shows the path that the Palestinian fighters and Hamas intend to continue treading on.

The Iranian Army chief stressed that Israel will soon receive a strong and definitive response.