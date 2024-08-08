Azerbaijani taekwondoist Magomedov wins Olympic silver medal

8 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Taekwondo competitions at the Summer Olympics in Paris started on August 7.

The only representative of the Azerbaijani team, Gashim Magomedov, competed in the 58 kg weight category.

In the final, the representative of Azerbaijan met with South Korean Park Tae Joon. Gashim Magomedov, who was injured in the first round, was unable to continue the fight in the second round and finished the Olympics with a silver medal.

This is the third award won by the Azerbaijani team at the Paris Olympics. Earlier, judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev won gold medals.