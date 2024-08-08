Georgian authorities to put opposition on trial for 2008 war

8 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the crime committed by Mikheil Saakashvili and the United National Movement party in 2008 needs to be thoroughly investigated.

“The legal approach might differ: it could involve an appeal to the prosecutor's office, the establishment of a parliamentary investigative commission, or a request to the Constitutional Court. All available instruments will be utilized. The public will be informed about all this, but the main thing is that the crime should be fully investigated," Kobakhidze said.

The ruling Georgian Dream party said in a statement that the UNM is planning to drag Georgia into the military conflict and plunge Georgia into the chaos of war once again.

"These individuals deliberately staged a severe provocation in 2008 and intentionally executed anti-state orders received from external sources”, the statement reads.

The ruling party vowed to hold a “public legal process to clarify the matter”, adding the Georgian government would be “plaintiffs in this process, and the UNM will collectively face charges for their treasonous crimes against the country and its people”.

The party stressed that the treasonous crimes of the UNM have had devastating consequences: Georgia lost two historical regions, hundreds of soldiers and civilians were killed, and 30,000 people were displaced. It is unacceptable for a crime of this magnitude to remain without legal assessment or punishment, the statement reads.