Iran boosts trade with UAE

8 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and the United Arab Emirates stood at $8.064 billion during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), head of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvanifar said.

"We have held the joint commission between the two countries after 10 years, which is an opportunity to develop the commercial and economic relations between the two countries. The UAE, as Iran's second biggest trade partner, has great strategic importance for us,” Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash said.

In May, Iran and the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding for expanding economic cooperation in a variety of areas at the end of the two countries’ 3rd Joint Economic Committee meeting.