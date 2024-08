8 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye may use S-400 surface-to-air missile systems purchased from Russia in its "Steel Dome" air defence system, Hürriyet reported.

"The S-400 SAMs can also be included in this system. Since this is our national system, we can connect the S-400s to it as well," defence and security analyst Turan Oguz said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Iron Dome will include various systems for various purposes of domestic development.