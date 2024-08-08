Last Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia 33 years ago

8 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thirty-three years have passed since the final expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.

The Community recalled that on August 8, 1991, Armenian authorities forcibly removed the residents of Nuvadi village in Zangezur from their native lands, leaving no Azerbaijanis remaining in Armenia. This marked the end of a deportation campaign that began in 1987, resulting in the expulsion of 300,000 Azerbaijanis, and remains a dark chapter in human history.

It was noted that the Community of Western Azerbaijan, which rejects this injustice, demanded the creation of conditions for the safe and dignified return of those expelled, in line with the right of return as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other key documents.

In addition, the Western Azerbaijan Community urged the international community to support the secure return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their homeland. They urged to implement legally binding international instruments with verification and guarantee mechanisms.

Moreover, the community condemns any ethnic or religious discrimination related to the right to return and calls for adherence to the principles of reciprocity and equality.