Ozon launches sales in Azerbaijan

8 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ozon, a popular Russian online retailer, has started selling its products to residents of Azerbaijan, a source in the company said.

"Now residents of the country can order any of over 30 million products across various categories, from children's goods to household appliances, on the ozon.com showcase. The delivery will take nearly 10 days. The range of goods accessible to the country will be expanded tenfold in the near future," the statement reads.

Director of Operations and Development for Ozon in the CIS Aleksei Sapon mentioned that Azerbaijan ranks among the fastest-growing countries in terms of e-commerce growth.

"We are confident that our marketplace will not only improve the quality of shopping for local residents but will also become a platform for the development of local entrepreneurs in the future,” Sapon said.

The company plans to attract local entrepreneurs to sell on the platform and to start a flow of goods from Azerbaijan to Russia and other CIS countries.

Ozon has been expanding its international business since 2020. Currently, in addition to Russia, the company operates in 9 countries.