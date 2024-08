First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media page celebrating Gashim Magomedov’s Olympic silver.

I sincerely congratulate taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov, the silver medalist of the Paris Summer Olympic Games! I thank our athlete for his hard work, unconquerable will, and determination to victory. I wish him robust health and continued success!" the message reads.