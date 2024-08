8 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Kazakhstan today, the Kazakh government's press service reported.

The Azerbaijani leader will attend the meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for Ilham Aliyev at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport in Astana.

The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and other officials.