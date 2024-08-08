Resettlement to Jabrayil to begin in September

8 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first former internally displaced persons will return to the city of Jabrayil in September, Anar Akberov, Senior Adviser of the Special Representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, said.

He announced plans for the implementation of the first state program "Great Return". According to them, three city centers will be built in 3 districts. In addition to Jabrayil, they will also appear in Gubadli and Zangilan. Besides, 5 settlements will be created, and 24 villages will be built. Then, residents will be resettled to these settlements.

According to Akberov, the first stage of the program is designed for the period up to 2026. During this time, over 41 thousand people will be able to return to their homeland.

"Resettlement to the city of Jabrayil will begin next month",

Anar Akbarov said.

Let us remind you that at the end of June it became known that the resettlement of residents to the central part of Jabrayil, which is being built anew, will begin before 2025. People will also return to several villages of the Jabrayil region.

At the end of May, information appeared that the construction of water supply and sanitation systems had begun in Jabrayil.

During the early presidential elections that were held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 4 polling stations were created in Jabrayil. Those who worked on the liberated lands participated in the voting there.

The early parliamentary elections, scheduled for September 1, will be held throughout the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the first time in history.