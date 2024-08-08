Iran: Europe should stop supporting Israel

8 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, pressure from the international community is necessary to ensure that the Israeli authorities comply with humanitarian norms.

"The world must have already realized that Israel will comply with international law only if it faces pressure and decisive action",

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

He then stated that the international community should not support Israel's criminal actions, but not with words but with deeds.

It should be noted that the Iranian diplomat's statement came amid the demand of the Israeli Finance Minister to block aid supplies to the Palestinian enclave.