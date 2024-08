8 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani wrestler Hasrat Jafarov won the bronze medal of the Olympic tournament in Greco-Roman wrestling in the weight category up to 67 kg.

Jafarov defeated Amantur Ismailov from Kyrgyzstan.

Cuban wrestler Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez won another bronze medal. He defeated Armenian wrestler Slavik Galstyan.

The gold medal in this category was won by Saeid Esmaeili from Iran. In the final fight, he was stronger than Parviz Nasibov from Ukraine, who eventually became the silver medalist.