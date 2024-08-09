Conference League: Pyunik wins, Ararat-Armenia loses

9 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two football teams representing Armenia, Pyunik and Ararat-Armenia, competed in the first match of the third qualifying round of the Conference League against Kazakhstan's Ordabasy and Hungary's Puskás Akadémia, respectively.

Pyunik, the current champion of Armenia, managed to gain an advantage over the opponent thanks to one goal. In the 56th minute of the game, Otubanjo scored the only and winning ball. The final score was Ordabasy 0-1 Pyunik.

In the Ararat-Armenia-Puskás Akadémia match held at the Republican Stadium named after Vazgen Sargsyan, the Hungarian team gained an advantage with a goal scored by Soisalo Mikael one minute before the end of the game. The final score was Ararat-Armenia 0-1 Puskás Akadémia.

The return matches will take place on August 15.