Bulgaria and Türkiye ratify memorandum on airspace protection

9 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Bulgarian Parliament has ratified a memorandum with Türkiye on joint protection of the airspace of the states by a majority vote, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov said.

According to him, Bulgaria signed the agreement because NATO countries care about a single airspace.

"It is about defensive actions, we are talking about peacetime operations that are carried out by duty aircraft," Zapryanov said.

The document regulates the basic principles, procedures and conditions for conducting cross-border air police operations in the airspace of the two countries.