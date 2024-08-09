Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries meet at Astana summit

9 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The sixth consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian countries with participation of Azerbaijan is underway in the capital of Kazakhsta.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana yesterday. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are also taking part in the meeting.

The Central Asian leaders signed and adopted the following documents: