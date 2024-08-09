Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries meet at Astana summit

The sixth consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian countries with participation of Azerbaijan is underway in the capital of Kazakhsta.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Astana yesterday. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are also taking part in the meeting.
The Central Asian leaders signed and adopted the following documents:
- Action Plan for the Development of Industrial Cooperation of the States of Central Asia for 2025-2027;
- Roadmap for development of regional cooperation for 2025-2027;
- The joint statement of the Central Asian leaders on the 6th consultative meeting of the heads of the Central Asian states;
- Conceptual framework of development of regional cooperation Central Asia 2040;
- Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Transport and Logistics Centres in the Central Asian States;
- Communique on the results of the first meeting of the Central Asian Energy Ministers;
- The Astana Communiqué of the second meeting of Central Asian transport ministers.