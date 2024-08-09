Azerbaijan’s boxer to competes for Olympic gold today

9 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani boxer Alfonso Dominguez will compete for the gold medal today at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Dominguez, who fights in the 92 kg weight category, will face Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov in the final match.

Today’s Olympic action also includes the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team and two freestyle wrestlers. The gymnastics team will participate in the qualifying round, performing hoop, ball, and ribbon exercises.

In freestyle wrestling, Turan Bayramov (74 kg) will go up against Albania’s Chermen Valiev, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) will face Egypt’s Diaeldin Abdulmuttalib. Both wrestlers will compete in the 1/8 finals.