Gymnast Zohra Agamirova represents Azerbaijan at Olympics

9 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova scored 117,850 points during the Rhythmic gymnastics competitions at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Her ball performance was rated 30.200, hoop 32.500, ribbon 28.400 and clubs 26.750. Aghamirova finished the race in 19th place.

A total of 24 participants of women's individual all-around have completed the qualifying round.

Italian Sofia Raffaeli finished the qualifying round as the leader - 139,100.

The athletes in the top ten will advance to the final stage.