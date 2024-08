9 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Friday morning that it has launched a ground operation in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army claimed the offensive is based on intelligence that indicates the presence of Hamas infrastructure, and operatives in southern Gaza Strip.

Israel already attacked some 30 sites after issuing new evacuation orders for exhausted residents.

Earlier, leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. invited Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire talks on August 15.