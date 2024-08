9 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bangladesh's Nobel Peace Prize winning economist and the recotor's adviser at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of the country's caretaker government.

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka yesterday from Paris, where he was undergoing medical treatment.

Yunus will be the chief adviser in the interim government tasked with holding fresh elections in the South Asian country of 170 million people.