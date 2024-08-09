Azerbaijani gymnasts reach group all-round final at Paris Olympics

9 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani team of gymnasts took 8th place among 14 teams in the group all-around at the Paris Olympics after the first routine.

The team, made up of Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Gullu Aghalarzade, Darya Sorokina, and Laman Alimuradova, is knocking it out of the park with a score of 33.850 points.

Azerbaijani gymnasts also completed their second exercise in the group all-around qualification at the Paris Olympics.

The team performed with three ribbons and two balls, earning 28.150 points from the judges.

In total, the Azerbaijani team accumulated 62.000 points across the two performances.

The eight teams with the highest scores will advance to the final.