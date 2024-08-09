Tokayev wishes Azerbaijan success in hosting COP29

9 Aug. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the meeting of the Heads of state of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about great opportunities for expanding cooperation.

He noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the countries of the region in the environmental sphere and combating the consequences of climate change was of key importance.

"We face similar challenges, so it is crucial to enhance interaction, increase coordination, and exchange experiences on climate issues",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

In conclusion, Tokayev wished Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev success in hosting the global climate conference COP29.