9 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Embassy of Morocco in Azerbaijan informs that an agreement on a visa-free regime between the countries will come into force on August 28.

"From this date, citizens of Azerbaijan will be able to visit Morocco without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days, provided that their passport is valid for at least 180 days from the date of entry into the country",

the Embassy of Morocco said.

Similar rules for visiting will also come into force for citizens of Morocco, the diplomatic mission clarified.