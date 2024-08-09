Biden disappointed in Georgian authorities

9 Aug. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of the United States is disappointed with the actions of the Georgian leadership. Joe Biden wrote about this in a letter to his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili.

He emphasized that the latest steps of the republic's authorities ran counter to the principles of democracy.

"I would like to note the will of the Georgian people, who continue to express their Euro-Atlantic aspirations... I am disappointed with the anti-democratic actions of the Georgian government, an example of which is the law on foreign agents",

the US leader said.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that, despite the cooling of relations with Georgia, the United States remains committed to the European integration of the country.

Law on Foreign Agents

The first attempt to adopt this law was made by the Georgian authorities in the spring of 2023, but it was unsuccessful due to mass demonstrations. A year later, the republic's leadership returned to the document's consideration. It was adopted in June.