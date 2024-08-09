Russian Deputy Prime Minister speaks about economic cooperation with Azerbaijan

9 Aug. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk shared details of economic cooperation with Azerbaijan on his Telegram channel, noting that the countries rely on national currencies in mutual trade, the share of which in the structure of bilateral settlements at the end of 2023 was 57.8%, and it amounted to already 73.1% at the end of January – May 2024.

"Russia imports food and agricultural raw materials, mineral products, chemical industry products from Azerbaijan and is one of the four largest investors in the Azerbaijani economy. In 2024 alone, more than 10 business missions of Russian regions to Azerbaijan were conducted. Russia is interested in increasing the export of Russian agricultural products to the Azerbaijani market. In September 2024, the opening of a representative office of the Tourism Bureau of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Moscow is expected",

Alexey Overchuk said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation also noted that active preparations were underway for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Baku in November.

"We have completed work on the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and Azerbaijan on Climate Change and Low-Carbon Development. The document will serve as a basis for studying the opportunities of using carbon market mechanisms and exchanging experience on climate change adaptation. Within the framework of the memorandum, we also intend to actively involve businesses in solving the problems of sustainable low-carbon development. The document is proposed for signing in the near future",

Alexey Overchuk said.

In addition to the Memorandum, Russia has prepared and handed over to Azerbaijan a draft declaration "Mountains and Climate", developed with the participation of relevant Russian experts, taking into account related initiatives of Central Asian countries to draw attention to the problems of mountainous regions and glaciers, including provisions on water, Overchuk noted, adding: Russia is waiting for a response from the Azerbaijani side.