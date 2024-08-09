Ilham Aliyev's visit to Kazakh capital ends

9 Aug. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev left Kazakhstan. Now, he is on the way to his native country.

A guard of honor was lined up at Astana airport for the Azerbaijani leader.

Azerbaijani President was seen off by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and other high-ranking officials of the republic.

Let us remind you that Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for the6th Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. At the meeting, the parties discussed the processes of strengthening ties between the countries, as well as interaction in the field of economy and security. In addition to this, members of the official delegations signed a number of documents.