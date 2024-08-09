"Rossiya" to fly to Istanbul from Sochi more often

9 Aug. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of flights between Sochi and Istanbul, major cities in Russia and Türkiye, will be increased by the airline"Rossiya" to 4 per day, the company said.

According to "Rossiya", the reason was increased demand.

The planes will fly to Istanbul and back every Wednesday and Sunday. Departure from Sochi is scheduled for 2 am. From the ancient Turkish city, planes will depart at 5:25 am. The aircraft of the airline "Rossiya" will be able to accommodate about 85 passengers.

Earlier, the airline "Pobeda" increased the number of flights to Istanbul. Its planes will depart from Moscow to Istanbul up to three times a day from autumn.

Let us remind you that Russia took first place in terms of tourist flow to Türkiye. In the first six months alone, 2.9 million Russians visited it, which is 12% of the total number of travelers in the country.