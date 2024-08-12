Türkiye opens new Çukurova airport

12 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye inaugurated its brand-new Çukurova International Airport in the southern province of Mersin with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The new air hub marked the 58th airport for the country, which significantly bolstered its infrastructure in recent years, and is expected to serve the southern region, particularly provinces such as Adana, Mersin and Osmaniye.

The airport is situated some 35 km from Adana and 40 km from Mersin.

The Çukurova International Airport has an annual passenger capacity of 9 million with a terminal area of 110,000 square meters. Its main runway stretches 3,500 meters in length and 60 meters in width, while the airport’s apron has a capacity for 48 aircraft. The total indoor area of ​​the superstructure facilities is 214,180 square meters.

Çukurova Airport was developed under the build-operate-transfer scheme, the president said, adding that the project is expected to generate 297.1 million euros ($324.6 million) in rental income over 25 years.