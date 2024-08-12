Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections: number of candidates and observers announced

12 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 1,052 candidates have been registered for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

The complete list of registered candidates, representing 125 electoral districts, is available on the Central Election Commission’s website.

Observers

Panahov added that a total of 46,807 local observers have been registered to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He highlighted that 5,715 observers are registered with the CEC, while 41,092 are registered with district election commissions.

Elections

On June 28, President of Azerbaijan Aliyev signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani Parliament and scheduling a snap election for September 1.