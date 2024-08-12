Israelis receive 'threatening' messages on phones

12 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israelis received messages on their mobile phones from an unknown source that threatened death amid Israeli-Iranian tensions, media reported.

Text messages were sent to Israelis with their names and addresses with a threatening message: "You will be buried by next week," Israeli police confirmed.

The police said it is tracking the source of the messages, and asked recipients of the messages to ignore them.

"We call on the public not to reply to these messages, to ignore them, and if possible, to block the number from which the message was sent," the police said.

The police, the Communications Ministry, and the National Cyber ​​Headquarters blocked the accounts that sent the texts and launched an investigation to find out who was behind sending the messages.

This is the first time during the current tension in the Gaza Strip and northern Israel that Israelis have reported receiving threatening messages.