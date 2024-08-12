Baku calls on Paris to abandon racial discrimination and hatred

12 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement condemning France's recent actions and rhetoric towards Azerbaijan, asserting that the country's stance has become a permanent aspect of its state policy.

It was stressed that this irrational approach has become a part of France's state policy, from this perspective, the anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric and actions of French officials are not surprising.

The Community noted there are certain people among French officials whose behaviour is beyond all measure, one of them is the ambassador of this country to Armenia.

"This person acts in a completely inappropriate manner in the media space, throwing childish replicas in relation to Azerbaijan that run counter to the principles of diplomacy, etiquette and fundamental moral norms. It is highly doubtful that this person actually realizes the position he holds," the statement reads.

The Community stressed that the person who holds the title of ambassador of France behaves like a marginalized and failed Armenian radical bigot.

"Such behavior of the French ambassador shows not only that this country has departed from its diplomatic traditions, but also the fact that public administration in this country has fallen into a weak and pathetic state," the statement reads.

The Western Azerbaijan Community demanded that the French government abandon the policy based on hatred and racial discrimination, show rational behavior and comply with basic diplomatic requirements.