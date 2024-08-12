FC Barcelona signs Azerbaijani footaball player

12 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Barcelona's reserve team has signed Azerbaijani goalkeeper Eldar Taghizada.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, who has been part of Azerbaijan's youth national team, signed a two-year contract with Barcelona, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Prior to this, Taghizada played for FC Polvorin Lugo, which he left in early July. He joins Barcelona Athletic, the B team of the Spanish giant, as a free agent.

Barcelona Athletic competes in the Primera Federación, the third tier of Spanish football, following La Liga (Primera) and Segunda División.