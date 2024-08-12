Magomedkhan Magomedov wins Azerbaijan's 7th medal at Paris Olympics

12 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov wins bronze medal at Paris Summer Olympics.

The athlete, who competed in the 97 kg weight category, met with Ukrainian representative Murazi Mchelidze in the match for 3rd place.

The Azerbaijani athlete defeated his opponent with a score of 10:0.

This was the 3rd bronze medal of Azerbaijan national team, which has 2 gold and 2 silver medals.

All bronze medals are on account of wrestlers. Before Magomedkhan, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) distinguished himself in Greco-Roman, Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) in freestyle wrestling. Azerbaijani wrestlers, who finished Paris 2024 with these three third places, received 28 awards in the history of the Olympics: 4 gold, 8 silver, 16 bronze.

Magomedov was the author of the second success of Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers in Paris. In total, 14 awards were won in this category at the Olympics: 3 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze.

Azerbaijani wrestler's medal went down in the history of the Olympics as the 57th award received by Azerbaijani athletes. Azerbaijan team, which made its debut in Atlanta 1996, reached this number in its 8th Games. With 9 gold and 16 silver, Azerbaijan national team won the 31st bronze.

In Paris 2024, until now, judo players Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) won gold, taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) ) and freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won a bronze medal.