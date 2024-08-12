Ivanishvili declines meeting with U.S. senators

12 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili had “very clearly” stated the reasons for declining to meet U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Mike Turner visiting Georgia.

"As for the extent to which these reasons can become public, it depends on Ivanishvili, on our U.S. partners," Kobakhidze said.

"If it is on the agenda to make it public, the relevant parties will make a decision about it”, he responded to a question of journalists regarding Ivanishvili’s refusal to meet the visiting U.S. officials and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien, who had visited the country in May.

The PM noted the reasons had been directly explained to Georgia's U.S. partners, adding “it is up to Ivanishvili and the U.S. officials to decide whether this information becomes public or not”.