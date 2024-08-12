Hamas rejects invite to Gaza ceasefire talks

12 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Hamas radical group announced that it will not attend a final round of negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement set for August 15.

Hamas cast doubt on its participation in the next round of ceasefire talks, saying it has asked mediators to implement a ceasefire plan based on previous ceasefire talks such as those put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council in July.

“Out of concern and responsibility towards our people and their interests, the movement demands the mediators to present a plan to implement what they presented to the movement and agreed upon on July 2, 2024, based on Biden’s vision and the UN Security Council resolution,” the statement reads.

A senior Israeli official said the Hamas statement is “a tactical move ahead of a possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah and in an attempt to get better terms for the deal.”

Israel immediately accepted last week’s invitation by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar to attend the meeting, which is to take place in either Cairo or Doha.