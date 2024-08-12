Tbilisi expects Washington to take steps to normalize ties

12 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze highlighted the possibility of restarting the existing relations between Georgia and the United States within one year.

According to him, it is possible to entirely reboot the relations between Georgia and the U.S.

"The U.S. is a very big state with global influence. Georgia cannot change much in these relations, and everything is in the hands of our U.S. partners, we are waiting for the responsive steps”, Kobakhidze said.

The head of the Government also highlighted his Government’s expectations from the U.S. side, emphasising the responsive steps from them.