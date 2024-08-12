Azerbaijan to host climate action week ahead of COP29

12 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani capital will host the Climate Action Week ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

"Held under the auspices of the COP29 High-Level Champion, Nigar Arpadarai, Baku Climate Action Week will take place from Monday, September 30, to Friday, October 4. Baku Climate Action Week, in partnership with London Climate Action Week, the world's largest whole-of-society city-based climate action event, will feature a range of high-level international conferences alongside multistakeholder local and community events," the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company said.

It was stressed that the week will take place amid a busy calendar for the COP29 Presidency, highlighting the myriad ways the city of Baku and country of Azerbaijan are addressing climate change and inviting international collaboration to deliver climate action.

"Baku Climate Action Week is another important milestone in the deepening national conversation to accelerate action on climate change in Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Engaging everyone, from political and business leaders to local communities and young people, it will serve as an educational and inspirational platform to address Azerbaijan's current challenges due to climate change and explore the opportunities presented by the green transition.

“Azerbaijan is honored to host COP29 in November, and the Presidency is sparing no effort to make it a success, so we can enhance ambition and enable action on climate change. We know that cities and the private sector have a key role to play in driving climate solutions and supporting international diplomacy. This is why I, as COP29 High-Level Champion, and the COP29 Presidency are proud to host the inaugural Baku Climate Action Week,” the COP29 High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai said.

COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev stressed that Baku Climate Action Week is another important milestone in the deepening national conversation to accelerate action on climate change in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan hopes to lead by example, and COP29’s vision of enhancing ambition and enabling action needs everyone, from both developed and developing countries, to play their part...Baku continues to explore and embrace renewable technology, reflecting Azerbaijan's vision; bringing people together to raise awareness of the benefits of this green transition on both a local and international level is a positive initiative. We hope that Baku Climate Action Week will be a major stepping stone towards COP29, showing our commitment to mobilizing climate action across the whole of society," Babayev said.

Events such as Baku Climate Action Week bring together political and business leaders, local communities, and young people, providing an important educational and inspirational platform.

"We’re excited to work with the COP29 High-Level Champion, the COP29 Presidency, Baku city, key stakeholders, and local communities to deliver the inaugural Baku Climate Action Week. We are thrilled to experience and collaborate with Baku ahead of COP29," Programme Director for Baku Climate Action Week, Malini Mehra said.

This year’s key themes are energy transition, Cities/Built Environment, Water security, Food and Agriculture, SMEs and Green Skills.