Rescuers searching for body of climber who died in Georgian mountains

12 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Interior Ministry said its Emergency Management Service’s firefighters had rescued three mountain climbers in the country’s north-western Svaneti region.

The body noted the rescuers had safely transferred the climbers from the Shkhelda mountain to the town of Mestia in Svaneti, adding one individual died of lightning.

Following the notification, the rescue operation was planned, with the helicopter of the Ministry’s border police and firefighters and rescuers of the Emergency Management Service involved.

The search operation for the missing person is “actively” underway, the body added.