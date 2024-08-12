Georgia to built new highway to border with Armenia

12 Aug. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Caucasian Bureau Telegram channel, a new highway to the border with Armenia is planned to be built in Georgia.

The road will run through a village populated by ethnic Azerbaijanis.

The construction of the road will cost 250 million euros. The European Investment Bank will finance the project.

The new highway will be more than 29 km long. It is expected to consist of four lanes. It will connect the city of Rustavi with Sadakhlo checkpoint, which is located in the Marneuli district of the country.