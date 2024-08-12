Türkiye invests billions of dollars in Kazakhstan

12 Aug. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is ready to invest in Kazakhstan's agriculture. The Kazakh delegation has signed a package of documents worth $2 billion in Ankara today, the country's Ministry of Agriculture announced.

"Currently, 10 investment projects worth $553 million are planned. These projects include the construction of a greenhouse complex, a plant for deep processing of wheat and peas, and processing of grain, legumes and oilseeds. Kazakhstan is ready to provide the most comfortable conditions for Turkish investors",

the Kazakh Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, said.

It also concerns the construction of vegetable storage facilities in Kazakhstan, factories for processing agricultural products and the supply of livestock products to the Turkish market since the country has created attractive conditions for investors and has tax breaks and other instruments, the minister noted, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

The Kazakh delegation that visited Türkiye included representatives of business associations and agricultural companies producing meat and dairy products. The parties will draw up a roadmap for attracting Turkish investors to Kazakhstan soon.