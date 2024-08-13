Kobakhidze condemns attack on Georgia's opposition leader

13 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the upcoming parliamentary elections should be held in a “peaceful and calm environment”, in comments that followed an assault on Nika Melia, one of the leaders of the opposition Ahali party, on August 11 during his campaign visit to the city of Samtredia.

"It is fundamentally important that the elections are held in a peaceful and calm environment. Of course, any such incident is unacceptable”, Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM stressed the goal of ensuring a peaceful environment for the vote was “fundamentally important”, “in particular” for the ruling Georgian Dream party, and called on the public to “refrain from such acts”.

The parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 26.