Trump says Russian leader "at top of his game"

13 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that present leaders of Russia, China and North Korea are "at the top of their game."

"I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I know [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]. I know Kim Jong Un [of North Korea]. I’m not saying anything good or bad. They’re at the top of their game," Trump said.

The U.S. politician also claimed that conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip would not have occurred if he were still president. Trump noted he got along with Putin very well.