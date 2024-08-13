Georgia's Olympic medallists nominated for state awards

13 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili will nominate all Olympic medal-winners from the country for “highest state awards”, the Government Administration said.

The Georgian team on August 11 concluded their participation in the Summer Olympic Games, with their haul including 3 gold, 3 silver and one bronze medals and setting a new record for athletes from the country.

The Georgian team also achieved the highest-ever position by ranking 24th in the overall team standings.

Olympic champions have been nominated for the St. George Order of Victory. Olympic vice-champions and Olympic bronze medallist have been nominated for the Order of Honour.

Kobakhidze and Papuashvili also thanked members of the Olympic team for their results at the Games.