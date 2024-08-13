Kazakhstan's first tire plant openы in Saran

13 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Tatneft has begun mass production of tires at a recently built tire plant in Saran, Kazakhstan under the Attar brand, head of the Russian oil company's tire division Andrei Pantyukhov said.

"In June 2024 we launched serial production of summer car tires and the first deliveries of tires under the Attar brand were already made to dealerships in Kazakhstan, as well as tire centers in Russia in mid-July, so these tires can already be seen on the retail tire market in both Kazakhstan and in Russia," Pantyukhov said.

Earlier, the press service of Tatarstan's leader Rustam Minnikhanov, who chairs Tatneft's board of directors, said that TOO KamaTyresKz, a joint venture between the oil company and Kazakhstan's Allur, began manufacturing tires at a new plant in the city of Saran, in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region in December 2022.

The plant has capacity to produce 3.5 million tires per year, including 3 million car tires and 500,000 truck tires.