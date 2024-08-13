New Rikoti Pass tunnel opens in Georgia

13 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze announced the opening of a new 1,800-metre-long tunnel on Rikoti Pass, a major crossing between eastern and western parts of the country, saying traffic would be redirected through the new construction while the old tunnel underwent rehabilitation.

According to the minister, the new tunnel was equipped with advanced mechanical and electrical road safety systems, ventilation, direct connections and notification systems. It has three evacuation exits, including one for vehicles.

"It can be safely said that the longest tunnels in Georgia will be equipped with all the necessary road safety systems”, Karseladze said.

He also provided an update on the progress of the Rikoti Highway project, saying the Shorapani-Argveta section was nearing completion, while intensive work was underway on the Chumateleti-Khevi section, with final stages of processing large slopes and addressing challenging slippery sections.

"The works will continue and, taking into account climatic conditions, the paving will also begin. It can be said that the construction of the section of Rikoti will be completed with this”, the minister said.

The ministry said traffic was using 36 kilometres of the new Highway, with 77 bridges and 43 tunnels.

Of the 51 tunnels and 97 bridges to be constructed along the 52-km, four-lane highway, 50 tunnels and 89 bridges have been completed.