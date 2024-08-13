Iran to attack Israel this week - White House

13 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. has prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran or its proxies in the Middle East as soon as this week, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

The spokesperson said the U.S. had increased its regional force posture and shared Israel's concerns about a possible Iranian-backed attack after Iran and Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran last month.

"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week," Kirby said.

According to him, the U.S. has to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks.