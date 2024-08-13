Azerbaijan's Keshikchidag reserve reveals secrets of its mounds

13 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani archaeologists completed the first stage of excavations in the Keshikchidag State Historical and Cultural Reserve.

The excavations were conducted in two locations: 600 meters northeast of Aggol village in the Agstafa District and the area of the Sarisoy barrows, Trend reported.

In the first site, the mound was encircled by a cromlech made of small river stones, adding significant archaeological interest. The Sarisoy barrows, meanwhile, revealed burial customs that are crucial for the study of the Khojali-Gadabak culture.

Scientific research and archaeological excavations in the Keshikchidag reserve are set to continue.